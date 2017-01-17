Saigon's Taste of Prague

Saigon's Taste of Prague

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Transitions Online

Tucked away in a corner of Ho Chi Minh City, the honorary consulate of the Czech Republic in Vietnam has fascinating stories as sides to traditional Czech beer. An uncanny sight in Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam's largest city, also known by its former name of Saigon the Hoa Vien Brauhaus is an eloquent illustration of the decades-long relationship between the Czech Republic and Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC