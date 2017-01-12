Robert Brydone has been appointed Head of Real Estate Hospitality Advisory team at EY in Pr...
Ernst & Young Hospitality Services Group 725 South Figueroa Street 5th Floor Los Angeles, CA 90017-5418 United States Phone: 977 3200 Fax: 977 3398 Visit Website EY has established a dedicated Real Estate & Hospitality Advisory team based in Prague covering the Czech Republic and Central Eastern European region. The team will focus on the areas of Corporate Strategic Advisory, Capital Markets, Valuations, Commercial Due Diligence as well as Capital Raising combining traditional property services with business, financial and legal advisory.Robert Brydone has been appointed as Head of the newly formed team.
