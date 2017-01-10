Respekt: New centre against cyber ter...

Respekt: New centre against cyber terrorism may be useful

The foundation of a Czech centre against terrorism and hybrid threats has been challenged as an alleged effort to introduce Internet censorship, yet the centre may play an important role, Erik Tabery writes in weekly Respekt out on Monday. President Milos Zeman and part of Czech politicians reject the new centre aimed at fighting terrorists operating on the Internet, arguing that it would introduce censorship.

