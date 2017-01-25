Respekt: Czech TV director's choice is hot issue before elections
The election of the director of the public Czech Television is a hot issue also because it comes before the autumn general election and because President Milos Zeman and Finance Minister Andrej Babis criticised CT for being biased, weekly Respekt has written in its Monday issue. The six-year mandate of CT director Petr Dvorak expires in September.
