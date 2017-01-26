Princess Alice Hospice charity shop hosts musical recitals by former...
A former pianist at the Janacek Conservatoire for the Arts in the Czech Republic now entertains customers at an East Molesey charity shop A former pianist at a prestigious music and performing arts academy in the Czech Republic now treats customers at an East Molesey charity shop to regular recitals. Peter Toth lived in Ostrava and for 20 years played piano for the ballet department at the Janacek Conservatoire for the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC