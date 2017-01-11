President Zeman: person linked to Isl...

President Zeman: person linked to Islamic terrorists staying in Czech Republic

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

A person from North Africa, who is suspected of being linked to an Islamic terrorist organisation, is presently staying in the Czech Republic, President MiloA Zeman said on Wednesday in an interview for Czech Radio. Mr Zeman made the statement in a discussion on the Czech Centre against Terrorism and Hybrid Threats, which he has repeatedly criticised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC