Pravo: Moravian Sahara among Europe's endangered habitats
The remnants of a sand steppe near Hodonin, south Moravia, where Moravian Sahara spread in the past, is on the new list of threatened habitats of Europe, which Czech science experts have completed for the EU, daily Pravo writes today. The area hosts hundreds of rare plants and animals that are threatened with extinction unless their habitat is saved.
