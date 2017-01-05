Pravo: Law limiting costs of election campaigns is unclear

The law limiting Czech political parties' spending on their election campaigns, which took effect on January 1 and which is to be applied to the autumn general election for the first time, is not unambiguous, it arouses various doubts and it can be circumvented, Pravo writes yesterday. The costs connected with the campaign are to be counted to the limit as from the moment President Milos Zeman announces the date of the election, which he must do no longer than 90 days before the voting, Pravo writes.

