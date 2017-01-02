Prague zoo attracts record number of visitors in its history

The Prague Zoo was visited by 1,448,353 people this year, which is a record high in its 85-year history, its spokeswoman Jana Mysliveckova told CTK yesterday, adding that the previous record was at 1.38 million visitors in 2014. The year 2016 was also successful due to a number of breeding achievements, including the birth of two elephants.

