Prague Philharmonia visits with three...

Prague Philharmonia visits with three late 19th Century classics by Czech composers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

The Prague Philharmonia visits the Mondavi Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, with a program featuring three very popular Czech standards from the late 19th Century - the Eighth Symphony and the Cello Concerto of AntonA n DvorA k, and the well-known tone poem "The Moldau" by Bedrich Smetana. Prague has a long and proud musical history - Mozart wrote his 38th Symphony there during his first visit to the city in 1786-87.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,304 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC