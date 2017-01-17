Prague Philharmonia visits with three late 19th Century classics by Czech composers

The Prague Philharmonia visits the Mondavi Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, with a program featuring three very popular Czech standards from the late 19th Century - the Eighth Symphony and the Cello Concerto of AntonA n DvorA k, and the well-known tone poem "The Moldau" by Bedrich Smetana. Prague has a long and proud musical history - Mozart wrote his 38th Symphony there during his first visit to the city in 1786-87.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.