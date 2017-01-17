Prague court starts proceedings over ...

Prague court starts proceedings over Slav Epic

A Prague court will on Wednesday start deliberations about the future of the famous series of paintings by Alphonse Mucha, the Slav Epic. Mucha's grandson has brought proceedings on the grounds that Prague City Hall has broken the terms of a 1928 agreement under which the artist donated the paintings.

Chicago, IL

