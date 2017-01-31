Pope phones Czech Cardinal treated for cancer
Pope Francis has phoned seriously ill Czech Cardinal Miloslav Vlk and assured him that he will pray for his health, Vlk, 84, who announced his lung cancer diagnosis last week, has written on his website. In a message in the voice mail of Vlk's phone, the Pope greeted him, said he was praying for his health, hugged him warmly and wished God's blessings to him.
