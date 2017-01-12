Polluted air causes early death of up...

Polluted air causes early death of up to 8,000 Czechs a year

10 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Polluted air in the Czech Republic cuts short the lives of 6,000 to 8,000 people a year, the Environment Ministry has written in its annual report based on the State Health Institute's data, daily Pravo reported on Wednesday. True, air pollution does not burden the whole country evenly and the extent and frequency mainly of dust particles differ at various places.

Chicago, IL

