Poll: Czechs doing well, but feeling unsafe
Some 29 percent of Czechs believe that their living standards increased in 2016, but 43 percent of them felt less safe last year than in 2015, according to a poll conducted by Median agency and commissioned by the daily Mlada fronta Dnes which released it yesterday. Some 39 percent of Czechs share the view that corruption as well as the interconnection between the business and politics are growing, the poll said.
