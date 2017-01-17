Polish police release protesters' photos, seeking identities
In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak addresses media after the Visegrad Group meeting in Prague, Czech Republic. Poland's interior minister defended the decision to post photos of some anti-government protesters to illustrate the country's "zero tolerance for breaches of the law," but opposition lawmakers Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 called it an act of "political revenge" intended to intimidate government critics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC