Polish police release protesters' photos, seeking identities

In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak addresses media after the Visegrad Group meeting in Prague, Czech Republic. Poland's interior minister defended the decision to post photos of some anti-government protesters to illustrate the country's "zero tolerance for breaches of the law," but opposition lawmakers Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 called it an act of "political revenge" intended to intimidate government critics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.