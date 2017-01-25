Police qualify attack on Czech tennis...

Police qualify attack on Czech tennis player Kvitova as blackmail

Prague Daily Monitor

Prostejov, South Moravia, Jan 24 - The police investigate the assault on Czech twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova in her flat in Prostejov last December as a particularly serious crime of blackmail, Frantisek Korinek, spokesman for the Prostejov police, told CTK yesterday. He said the police established the qualification of the crime these days.

Chicago, IL

