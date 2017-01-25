Police qualify attack on Czech tennis player Kvitova as blackmail

Prostejov, South Moravia, Jan 24 - The police investigate the assault on Czech twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova in her flat in Prostejov last December as a particularly serious crime of blackmail, Frantisek Korinek, spokesman for the Prostejov police, told CTK yesterday. He said the police established the qualification of the crime these days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.