Police detain man threatening with bomb on train to Munich
Beroun, Central Bohemia, Jan 2 - The Czech police detained a man suspected of threatening with a bomb on a fast train heading for Munich due to which the passengers were evacuated near Beroun yesterday, but no bomb was found, local police spokeswoman Marcela Pucelikova has told CTK. The police evacuated 254 passengers.
