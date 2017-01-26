PM to debate Czech approach to Brexit...

PM to debate Czech approach to Brexit with parties' heads

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has convoked a meeting of parliamentary parties' chairmen for the second half of February to seek consensus on the Czech approach to the Brexit negotiations, he wrote on Twitter yesterday. London plans to launch the Brexit procedure of Britain's departure from the EU by the end of March.

Chicago, IL

