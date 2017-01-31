PM Sobotka: Czech-German Declaration ...

PM Sobotka: Czech-German Declaration installed trust

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech-German Declaration created trust between the two countries, on which one can rely when looking for joint answers to the challenges faced by the present-day Europe and the world, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said at a conference on its 20th anniversary on Monday. "By signing the declaration and the subsequent 20 years of intensive development we have overcome a long period of the relations that were defined by Frantisek Palacky as the time of bilateral contacts, but also bilateral conflicts," Sobotka said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) 23 hr Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,433,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC