PM Sobotka: Czech-German Declaration installed trust

The Czech-German Declaration created trust between the two countries, on which one can rely when looking for joint answers to the challenges faced by the present-day Europe and the world, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said at a conference on its 20th anniversary on Monday. "By signing the declaration and the subsequent 20 years of intensive development we have overcome a long period of the relations that were defined by Frantisek Palacky as the time of bilateral contacts, but also bilateral conflicts," Sobotka said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.