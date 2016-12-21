Perfect boob size revealed: This is how big men really want br...
Womens' breasts come in all kinds of different shapes in fact there's nine boob variations in the world but what's the perfect size? To find out what men find most attractive, researchers at Prague's Charles University quizzed lads from four different countries about their chest preferences. The 267 men, from Brazil, Cameroon, the Czech Republic and Namibia, were shown two sets of images of ladies' assets including boobs of varying size and firmness.
