Number of foreigners in Czech Republic rises to record levels

The number of foreigners in the Czech Republic in 2015 was the highest in the country's history - a little under half a million according to new numbers released by the Czech Statistical Office. The number is almost double what it was in 2004 when the country joined the European Union.

Chicago, IL

