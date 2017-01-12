Number of foreigners in Czech Republic rises to record levels
The number of foreigners in the Czech Republic in 2015 was the highest in the country's history - a little under half a million according to new numbers released by the Czech Statistical Office. The number is almost double what it was in 2004 when the country joined the European Union.
