No celebrations for Bulgaria and Romania's EU's 10th anniversary

Bulgaria and Romania joined the EU on 1 January 2007. On 1 January 2017, no celebration whatsoever marked their 10th accession anniversary, confirming that EU enlargement is no longer fashionable.

