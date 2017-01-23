NEWS Fire at Recticel's Czech plant m...

NEWS Fire at Recticel's Czech plant may impact auto suppliers globally

Yesterday

Brussels-based Recitcel has declared force majeure and halted production at its plant in Most, Czech Republic, after a fire there. A "serious fire" at Recticel International's Most, Czech Republic, plant has forced the company to halt production of a urethane auto interior skin product used by global auto suppliers.

