Newly described salivary gland tumors

Newly described salivary gland tumors

1 hr ago

Correspondence: Professor A Skálová, MD, PhD, Sikl’s Department of Pathology, Medical Faculty of Charles University, Faculty Hospital, E. Benese 13, Plzen 305 99 Czech Republic. E-mail: [email protected] This review concentrates on three salivary gland tumors that have been accepted in the recent literature as new neoplastic entities: mammary analog secretory carcinoma , sclerosing polycystic adenoma and cribriform adenocarcinoma of tongue and other minor salivary glands .

Chicago, IL

