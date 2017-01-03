Newly described salivary gland tumors

Correspondence: Professor A Skálová, MD, PhD, Sikl’s Department of Pathology, Medical Faculty of Charles University, Faculty Hospital, E. Benese 13, Plzen 305 99 Czech Republic. E-mail: [email protected] This review concentrates on three salivary gland tumors that have been accepted in the recent literature as new neoplastic entities: mammary analog secretory carcinoma , sclerosing polycystic adenoma and cribriform adenocarcinoma of tongue and other minor salivary glands .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Pathology.