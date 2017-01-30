New translation opens a window into t...

New translation opens a window into the world of the 'father of genetics'

Read more: EurekAlert!

For decades the "father of genetics" Gregor Mendel has been portrayed as living an isolated, monk-like existence, cut off from society. Now a new translation of one of Mendel's seminal works - published in a unique, interactive format - shows he was far more influenced by his environment than had been assumed, and deeply engaged with intellectual, economic and political developments of the time.

Chicago, IL

