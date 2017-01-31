New party focused on education to run in general election
A new Czech political party focused on the school sector, "5% for Education," which will hold its constituent meeting in Prague tonight, intends to run in the October election to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, its founder Krystof Kozak has told CTK. The party wants to primarily win the votes of teachers and students and make the education sector a priority for the state.
