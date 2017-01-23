New Czech classical music award given to first three laureates
Czech cembalo player Zuzana Ruzickova, Czech horn player Katerina Javurkova and British orchestra conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner became the first holders of the new Classic Prague Awards Saturday. Ruzickova, 90, a Holocaust survivor, received the crystal trophy for her life-long contribution to music.
