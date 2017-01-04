MfD: Students preferring porn to real...

MfD: Students preferring porn to real sex

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The times when Czech student years were associated with promiscuous life seem to be gone as the students now prefer Internet pornography to real sex, according to a poll commissioned by the paper Student and released by the daily Mlada fronta Dnes yesterday. Some 54 percent of Czech students said they had never had a one-night stand, while 31 percent said this did not attract them, MfD writes, citing the figures from the poll conducted on a sample of almost 3,000 students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,605

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC