MfD: Students preferring porn to real sex
The times when Czech student years were associated with promiscuous life seem to be gone as the students now prefer Internet pornography to real sex, according to a poll commissioned by the paper Student and released by the daily Mlada fronta Dnes yesterday. Some 54 percent of Czech students said they had never had a one-night stand, while 31 percent said this did not attract them, MfD writes, citing the figures from the poll conducted on a sample of almost 3,000 students.
