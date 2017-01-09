March for peace in Syria to enter Czech Republic on Monday
Dozens of activists who are marching from Berlin to Aleppo in protest against the war in Syria will enter the Czech Republic before noon on Monday, Sebastian Olenyi, spokesman for the event, told CTK on Friday. "We will set out from Bad Gottleub-Berggiesshubel at about 9:00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC