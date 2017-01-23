LN: Trump's Czech ex-wife shunned dissidents
The Czech-born former wife of new U.S. President Trump, Ivana Trump, expressly turned down a request from Karel Schwarzenberg, former director of the International Helsinki Human Rights Committee, to help the body that supported dissidents, daily Lidove noviny writes Saturday. "This happened at the close of the 1980s when I was desperately looking for money to efficiently help the Czech dissent," former Czech foreign minister Karel Schwarzenberg, a failed presidential candidate in 2013, has told the paper.
