LN: Czech Republic has 18 candidates for Catholic saints

The Czech Republic has a record number of 18 candidates for canonisation or beatification proposed to the Vatican, daily Lidove noviny writes in its Saturday issue. The position of particular candidates is not equal, some of them have much higher chances of being canonised than the other, church historian Jaroslav Sebek said.

Chicago, IL

