LN: Czech homes and offices are overheated

Czechs overheat their homes and offices, sometimes up to 24 degrees Celsius, while people in Western Europe usually prefer temperatures around 20 C, daily Lidove noviny writes yesterday. "Almost everywhere, the temperature seems to be two degrees warmer than necessary, both compared with the Western countries and with what is healthy and reasonable," Yvonna Gaillyova, from the Veronica environmental institute, said about the Czech Republic.

