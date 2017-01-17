Last man on the moon, US astronaut with Czech roots, dies aged 82

The last man on the moon, US astronaut Eugene Cernan - who never forgot his Czech and Slovak roots - has died at the age of 82. Cernan led the last manned mission to the moon, Apollo 17, in December 1972 and was the last man to stand on the moon. He took a Czechoslovak flag with him and brought back geological samples for Czechoslovakia from the mission but encountered an official cold shoulder from the communist regime when he tried to hand them over on a visit in 1974.

