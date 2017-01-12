Keira Knightley films The Aftermath in Prague in a beret

Keira Knightley looks truly radiant in vintage coat and beret as she films WWII drama The Aftermath in a snowy Prague And Keira Knightley was the picture of radiance even in character on Tuesday, as she kicked off filming for her new WWII drama The Aftermath in Prague. The actress, 31, certainly caught attention in her vintage-style green coat and chic beret costume, as she laughed animatedly between takes on the streets of the Czech Republic's capital.

