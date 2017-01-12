Keira Knightley films The Aftermath in Prague in a beret
Keira Knightley looks truly radiant in vintage coat and beret as she films WWII drama The Aftermath in a snowy Prague And Keira Knightley was the picture of radiance even in character on Tuesday, as she kicked off filming for her new WWII drama The Aftermath in Prague. The actress, 31, certainly caught attention in her vintage-style green coat and chic beret costume, as she laughed animatedly between takes on the streets of the Czech Republic's capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC