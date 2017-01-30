KDU-CSL, STAN negotiate about joint e...

KDU-CSL, STAN negotiate about joint election party

The Christian Democrats are negotiating with the Mayors and Independents movement about a joint election grouping whose list of candidates would comprise politicians of both parties, KDU-CSL leader Pavel Belobradek writes in a letter to his party colleagues. The negotiations are still open and it may happen that the KDU-CSL and the STAN will run separately in the autumn general election, Belobradek writes in the letter that is available to CTK.

Chicago, IL

