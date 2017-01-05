Jonathan Cheban Nixed From Celebrity ...

Jonathan Cheban Nixed From Celebrity Big Brother Lineup After...

21 hrs ago

According to the Sun , Jonathan will actually NOT be appearing on the 19th season of Celebrity Big Brother after producers refused to give in to his lavish and extensive demands. While fans of the show will probably be disappointed to miss out on an epic confrontation between the hanger-on and Kim K.'s nemesis Ray J , we guess it just wasn't meant to be.

Chicago, IL

