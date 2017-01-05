Jonathan Cheban Nixed From Celebrity Big Brother Lineup After...
According to the Sun , Jonathan will actually NOT be appearing on the 19th season of Celebrity Big Brother after producers refused to give in to his lavish and extensive demands. While fans of the show will probably be disappointed to miss out on an epic confrontation between the hanger-on and Kim K.'s nemesis Ray J , we guess it just wasn't meant to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC