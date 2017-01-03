Jonathan Cheban heads to London Police Station after receiving threats

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Cheban heads to Charing Cross Police Station after receiving 'serious threats'... three months after best friend Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris Jonathan Cheban was spotted at Charing Cross Police Station in London on Friday after receiving 'serious threats' to his person. MailOnline can reveal that the reality star, 42, has been victim to terrifying threats, 'believed to be from rapper Ray J's management' - which have been so concerning that he has now reported them officially.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.