Japanese foreign minister to visit Czech Republic

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Japanese foreign minister will pay a visit to Prague, the first one in 15 years, Japan's embassy in Prague announced yesterday, adding that Fumio Kishida will meet his Czech counterpart Lubomir Zaoralek during his visit on January 7-9. Kishida and Zaoralek will discuss the international political situation, bilateral economic cooperation and also a possible visit by Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka to Japan.

