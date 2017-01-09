Japan pledges to promote infrastructu...

Japan pledges to promote infrastructure investment in Czech Republic

Japan will encourage domestic companies to invest in the Czech Republic, especially when infrastructure development projects are involved, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday after meeting Czech counterpart Lubomir Zaoralek in Prague. At a joint news conference with Zaoralek, Kishida said Tokyo will help Japanese infrastructure companies do business in the Czech Republic because he believes the country "will need the high-quality systems of Japan."

