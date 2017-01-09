Japan pledges to promote infrastructure investment in Czech Republic
Japan will encourage domestic companies to invest in the Czech Republic, especially when infrastructure development projects are involved, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday after meeting Czech counterpart Lubomir Zaoralek in Prague. At a joint news conference with Zaoralek, Kishida said Tokyo will help Japanese infrastructure companies do business in the Czech Republic because he believes the country "will need the high-quality systems of Japan."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC