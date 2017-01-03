'I was up every night screaming' - Mu...

'I was up every night screaming' - Mum tells of how burst breast implant left her 'out of it' in ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

A mother has warned about the potential risks of cosmetic surgery after a ruptured breast implant left her screaming in pain at night for months. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/i-was-up-every-night-screaming-mum-tells-of-how-burst-breast-implant-left-her-out-of-it-in-pain-35337399.html A mother has warned about the potential risks of cosmetic surgery after a ruptured breast implant left her screaming in pain at night for months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,890

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC