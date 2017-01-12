Human trafficker brought back from Cz...

Human trafficker brought back from Czech Republic by Bristol police to serve jail time

A 40-year-old man convicted of trafficking women from the Czech Republic to Bristol to work in the sex industry has been brought back to the UK to serve his sentence. Vojtech Paloc was arrested in Liberec in the Czech Republic on Thursday 30 November under a European Arrest Warrant, after leaving the UK before he could stand trial on human trafficking charges.

