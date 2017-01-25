HN: Czech firms dismiss info on crime...

HN: Czech firms dismiss info on crime rise due to foreigners

Czech business firms have dismissed Interior Minister Milan Chovanec's assertion that foreign employees are to blame for the rise in crime in certain industrial areas and that the state must crack down on the offenders, daily Hospodarske noviny writes yesterday. The employers say foreign staff are indispensable for them because there is no more Czech workforce to recruit.

Chicago, IL

