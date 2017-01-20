HN: CSSD seeks advise of US firm in e...

HN: CSSD seeks advise of US firm in election campaign

1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech Prime Minister and Social Democrat head Bohuslav Sobotka has spoken to representatives of the Washington STG company to see how it could help the CSSD prepare for the October general election, daily Hospodarske noviny wrote on Thursday. HN writes that the CSSD did not seek assistance of foreign advisers in the past six years, but it considers the forthcoming election to be of key importance.

