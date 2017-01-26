HN: Babis interferes in Czech-Turkish...

HN: Babis interferes in Czech-Turkish energy deal, CSSD upset

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech Social Democrat ministers are annoyed at a diplomatic faux pas of Finance Minister Andrej Babis who circumvented them in negotiating about a power plant project in Turkey, daily Hospodarske noviny writes yesterday. Babis launched the Turkish talks on his own, though the task had been assigned to Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek , it writes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC