Historic Beer Birthday: Martin Stelzer
Today is the birthday of Martin Stelzer . Stelzer was an architect, probably from Germany, who built a number of homes in PlzeAS , Czech Republic, such as "the old Synagogue in Pilsen, the Little Theatre and a stone Saxon bridge in the suburbs of RoudnA which has one rare feature, a sweep middle."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brookston Beer Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC