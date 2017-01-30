Historic Beer Birthday: Martin Stelzer

Historic Beer Birthday: Martin Stelzer

Today is the birthday of Martin Stelzer . Stelzer was an architect, probably from Germany, who built a number of homes in PlzeAS , Czech Republic, such as "the old Synagogue in Pilsen, the Little Theatre and a stone Saxon bridge in the suburbs of RoudnA which has one rare feature, a sweep middle."

Chicago, IL

