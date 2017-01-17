Groton-Dunstable parents outraged ove...

Groton-Dunstable parents outraged over decision to cancel choir's performance on religious grounds

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Three years have passed since our children participated in unique educational and cultural experiences that brought them beyond U.S. borders and opened their eyes to new possibilities. It was then that the Groton-Dunstable Regional High School Chamber Choir was invited to perform in northern Italy, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC