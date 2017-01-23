Greens forming alliances for general ...

Greens forming alliances for general election

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Hradec Kralove, East Bohemia, Jan 22 - Czech Greens will seek the votes in the autumn election to the Chamber of Deputies along with the Change Movement and members of the defunct Greens Movement, party leader Matej Stropnicky told journalists yesterday. Talks with other partners are still underway, Stropnicky said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Mar '16 Anonymous 59
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,306 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC