Greens forming alliances for general election
Hradec Kralove, East Bohemia, Jan 22 - Czech Greens will seek the votes in the autumn election to the Chamber of Deputies along with the Change Movement and members of the defunct Greens Movement, party leader Matej Stropnicky told journalists yesterday. Talks with other partners are still underway, Stropnicky said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|59
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC