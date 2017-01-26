Germany's planned highway toll may see legal action from Prague
The Czech Republic is considering joining an international court case against a planned highway toll on Germany's historically free autobahns that critics say would discriminate foreign drivers. Transport officials from 11 EU member states, including the Czech Republic, met in Brussels on Wednesday to consider the legal possibilities.
