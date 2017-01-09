Frosts kill dozens in central Europe,...

Frosts kill dozens in central Europe, smog forces production cuts

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Severe frosts and snow storms killed at least 25 people in central Europe over the weekend, mainly in Poland, as temperatures in the region dropped below -30 degrees Celsius in some places. Air pollution, mostly from airborne dust particles, forced production cutbacks at large polluters in the Czech Republic and Poland.

