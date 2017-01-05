Four firms bid for building Prague ca...

Four firms bid for building Prague cathedral's giant organ

15 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Four firms bid for the construction of a new giant pipe organ in St Vitus Cathedral at Prague Castle that would crown the completion of the most significant church in the country, founded in 1344 and completed in 1929, and a statehood symbol, the Prague Archbishopric has said. The cathedral's commission is to announce the winning firm in February.

Chicago, IL

